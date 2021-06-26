Hammond looks to expand Blue Net system through community partnerships

HAMMOND — Hammond police are looking to partner with local businesses and residents to enhance the city's Blue Net system.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and Police Chief William "Andy" Short announced the new partnership in a news release Wednesday.
Implemented in 2017, the city's Blue Net system initially began as a license plate reader (LPR) initiative.
The program since has expanded to include video in parks, at intersections and high-traffic areas around Hammond, the city said.
Having the ability to accept video from private businesses and residents "was the next logical step," after the program's technology was enhanced to included direct access to city buildings, parks and fire stations, the news release states.
“Blue Net will make Hammond safer by allowing the police department to have a real-time view in the event of an emergency and also by having faster and easier access to recordings during an investigation,” Short said in a news release.
"Other cities that have implemented this technology have reported reductions in violent crime, as well as more successful investigation and prosecution outcomes in the areas where the technology is installed.”
Business owners will retain control over their security systems, the city said, noting registering as a Blue Net Partner will allow "a streamlined process for the police to review the footage and allow more efficient access."
Hammond residents also can become a Blue Net Partner.
“I’m excited about the enhancements to Hammond’s Blue Net,” McDermott said. “It is a great tool in keeping Hammond safe. I have registered my property and am excited to be a participant in the program.”
Those who wish to connect to Blue Net can visit cityprotect.com to register their cameras on the Blue Net Camera Share Program.
After registration, the business owner or resident's camera will be listed as an available resource, should an incident occur nearby.
The video cannot be accessed without permission; if Hammond police believe video can aid in an investigation, the department will contact the business owner or resident directly, a press release states.
Those who sign up for the program will receive a window tag or placard that can be placed on a building or window.
For more information, visit hammondpolice.com/bluenet.