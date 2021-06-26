Hammond looks to expand Blue Net system through community partnerships

"Other cities that have implemented this technology have reported reductions in violent crime, as well as more successful investigation and prosecution outcomes in the areas where the technology is installed.”

Business owners will retain control over their security systems, the city said, noting registering as a Blue Net Partner will allow "a streamlined process for the police to review the footage and allow more efficient access."

Hammond residents also can become a Blue Net Partner.

“I’m excited about the enhancements to Hammond’s Blue Net,” McDermott said. “It is a great tool in keeping Hammond safe. I have registered my property and am excited to be a participant in the program.”

Those who wish to connect to Blue Net can visit cityprotect.com to register their cameras on the Blue Net Camera Share Program.

After registration, the business owner or resident's camera will be listed as an available resource, should an incident occur nearby.

The video cannot be accessed without permission; if Hammond police believe video can aid in an investigation, the department will contact the business owner or resident directly, a press release states.