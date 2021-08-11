Hammond man accused of illegally supplying gun used in officer shooting released on bond

CHICAGO — A Hammond man accused of being the "straw purchaser" of a gun involved in the shooting of two Chicago officers has been released on bond.
Following his detention hearing Wednesday afternoon in Chicago, Jamel Danzy, 29, was released on an unsecured bond, according to the Northern District of Illinois courts.
Danzy stood before Judge Jeffery T. Gilbert, who ordered that he may be released on the conditions that he attends court hearings or must pay a $4,500 appearance bond. Danzy was also ordered to be supervised by pretrial services and was ordered to have no contact with the other defendants in the case.
Additionally, Danzy must be on "extreme good behavior" and provide a DNA sample to authorities.
Danzy was taken into federal custody after allegedly buying the gun that was used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French and severely wound a second Chicago police officer during a traffic stop Saturday night. He is accused of knowingly purchasing the Glock Model 44, .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol on March 18 at a Hammond gun shop on behalf of a person, now identified as Eric Morgan, who could not legally buy a gun due to a prior felony armed robbery conviction in Wisconsin.
ATF Special Agent Christopher Labno alleged that Danzy acted as a “straw purchaser” for the suspect.
Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Eric Morgan, 22, faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.
Danzy has no past convictions for any misdemeanor or felony crimes, court documents show. The only court records connected to Danzy, aside from his recent federal charge, are for traffic infractions.
Danzy has been employed as a classroom aide since December 2019 for the Head Start program hosted by the Merrillville Community School Corporation in partnership with Geminus Corporation, according to Donna Stuckert, public information officer for the school corporation.
Roderic Hopkins, of Gary, said that he believes his brother was manipulated by the two men, whom Denzy became entangled with in the last two years.
“I’m looking at their pictures on the TV now,” Hopkins said. “I haven’t been able to sleep. I keep seeing their faces on the TV, and I think of my brother in jail. Those are the same ones who have been getting my brother in trouble for months now, and I am glad they are in trouble. Jamel is a good guy but he can’t say no to people. He has an issue with giving into peer pressure. I know 100% they intimidated him, they forced him to get the gun, or they took it from him. Just like they took his car, his money, his clothes and his food.”
Emonte Morgan and Eric Morgan were denied bail at their hearing Tuesday.
Danzy's next hearing date has not yet been publicly released.