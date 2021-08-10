Hammond man accused of illegally supplying gun used in shooting had clean record

Following a Region man’s federal arrest, court records and statements from family have revealed how a Hammond man with a master’s degree who works as a teacher’s aide became ensnared in a federal homicide investigation.
Jamel Danzy, 29, remains in federal custody after allegedly buying the gun that was used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French and severely wound a second Chicago police officer during a traffic stop Saturday night.
Danzy is accused of knowingly purchasing the Glock Model 44, .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol on March 18 at a Hammond gun shop on behalf of a person, identified in court documents as Individual A, who could not legally buy a gun due to a prior felony armed robbery conviction in Wisconsin.
ATF Special Agent Christopher Labno alleged that Danzy acted as a “straw purchaser” for Individual A, who was in the vehicle stopped by Chicago police. Those in the vehicle were arrested following the shooting and two brothers have since been charged, records show.
Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Eric Morgan, 22, faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.
Straw purchasers
A “straw purchase” is when someone who is not legally able to possess a firearm, or wishes for their name to not be associated with the purchase, uses another person who is able to pass the background check to buy a firearm. According to the ATF, it is punishable by up to a $250,000 fine and a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Straw purchasers are characterized by their lack of criminal history, which allows them to pass the background checks, to which Danzy fit the bill.
Danzy has no past convictions for any misdemeanor or felony crimes, court documents show. The only court records connected to Danzy, aside from his recent federal charge, are for traffic infractions.
Between September 2019 and June 2021, Danzy has been given a total of three speeding tickets, which have been paid. One ongoing case shows he was charged on June 2 with speeding, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and operating a vehicle with a false plate or a plate that belongs to another vehicle, which were all infractions, according to Lake Superior Court reports.
Danzy has been employed as a classroom aide since December 2019 for the Head Start program hosted by the Merrillville Community School Corporation in partnership with Geminus Corporation, according to Donna Stuckert, public information officer for the school corporation.
As for his current employment status, the Merrillville Community School Corporation said, “We take the federal charges very seriously and it is something we are currently looking into." Geminus Corporation Communications Manager Ericka McCauley said new hires must undergo an extensive screening process, including a background check.
Family in shock
Roderic Hopkins, of Gary, said he still cannot believe that his brother, who has never been to jail before, is currently in federal custody.
Hopkins said Danzy also worked with youth at the Hobart YMCA and frequently talked about the students at the Head Start program. Hopkins recalled how Danzy recently expressed how much he looked forward to returning as a teacher’s aide next week for the upcoming semester for Head Start.
“Jamel loves kids,” Hopkins said. “He would get up hours before work just to get there early. He would call them ‘his kids.’ Just a couple weeks ago, he was talking about how he took his kids to a field trip to Navy Pier and they went on a boat. He would tell me how he loved his job. He wanted to go further and be a teacher.”
Hopkins said that Danzy, who received his master’s degree at Northcentral University and received a bachelor's degree at the University of Northern Iowa, is a good man who got mixed up with the wrong crowd.
“He is the smartest sibling, which is why I was always on him because we need him; the family needs him,” Hopkins said. “Jamel was always learning, I think he is doing online classes right now for another degree. It was always something for medical or having to do with education. He always wanted to help people. He has a big heart. But a big heart — it can get you in trouble.”
Hopkins said two years ago, he noticed his brother becoming entangled with some men from Chicago — the same men Hopkins has now seen on the news countless times as the investigation continues to unfold.
While sitting in his home during a phone interview, Hopkins saw the men’s faces flash once again on his television screen, one of which he now recognizes as Eric Morgan. Hopkins said he believes they were taking advantage of his brother, allegedly taking his car for weeks at a time and at one point crashing it, after which Hopkins had to give Danzy rides to work.
“I’m looking at their pictures on the TV now,” Hopkins said. “I haven’t been able to sleep. I keep seeing their faces on the TV, and I think of my brother in jail. Those are the same ones who have been getting my brother in trouble for months now, and I am glad they are in trouble. Jamel is a good guy but he can’t say no to people. He has an issue with giving into peer pressure. I know 100% they intimidated him, they forced him to get the gun, or they took it from him. Just like they took his car, his money, his clothes and his food.”
One of their conversations before the arrest sticks in Hopkins’ mind.
“He told me, ‘I’m in trouble,’” Hopkins said. “I asked what type of trouble and he said it had to do with a gun. He said something, like his friend took it, but he wouldn’t tell me anything else. Then, I looked at my phone and I looked at the TV, and I put the pieces together.”
By the numbers
Data shows 40% of criminals are able to get firearms from friends and family, while another 40% obtain firearms from illegal street sources.
In response, the ATF created a national campaign called, “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy,” in which feds educate firearm retailers on how to detect straw purchases and spread awareness of the severity of penalties.
The agency noted that straw purchases are virtually undetectable, in which the purchaser of the firearm lies about who the gun is for.
“Unless the straw man somehow tips the firearms retailer off, in which case the retailer would refuse the sale and contact the ATF, there is simply no way for the retailer to know that the purchaser is lying,” the agency states on the campaign website.
The ATF was unable to provide comment on the ongoing case, but statistics provided by the agency for 2019 showed that Indiana was the No. 2 state for the source of firearms recovered by authorities in Illinois in 2019. Illinois was the top source state, accounting for 5,782 of the firearms recovered in 2019 in the state. A total of 1,882 firearms recovered in Illinois came from Indiana, the firearms tracing data showed.
In 2019, 15,486 firearms were recovered and traced in Illinois. Of those, 190 were involved in a homicide, 318 are involved in aggravated assault cases, 133 were involved in a robbery, 2,481 were involved in a weapon offense, according to the ATF.
The most firearms were recovered out of Chicago, with a total of 8,203 in 2019.
On July 22, the U.S. Department of Justice launched an initiative that spans five cities, including Chicago, where a federal strike force targets gun trafficking in collaboration with local agencies. This strike is a part of the Violent Crime Reduction Strategy, which investigates, targets, prevents and prosecutes gun violence and violent crime.
The ATF said it has been making headway in this initiative.
Meanwhile, Danzy awaits his next hearing Wednesday in federal court in Chicago. Hopkins said he stands by his brother’s side and will attend the upcoming hearings. He and his family have been unable to get in touch with Danzy since his arrest.
Emonte Morgan and Eric Morgan were denied bail at their hearing Tuesday.
“Those men put the hurt on our whole family,” Hopkins said. “We have a big family here in Gary and we are all hurting right now because of this.”