Hammond man accused of illegally supplying gun used in shooting had clean record

Hopkins said two years ago, he noticed his brother becoming entangled with some men from Chicago — the same men Hopkins has now seen on the news countless times as the investigation continues to unfold.

While sitting in his home during a phone interview, Hopkins saw the men’s faces flash once again on his television screen, one of which he now recognizes as Eric Morgan. Hopkins said he believes they were taking advantage of his brother, allegedly taking his car for weeks at a time and at one point crashing it, after which Hopkins had to give Danzy rides to work.

“I’m looking at their pictures on the TV now,” Hopkins said. “I haven’t been able to sleep. I keep seeing their faces on the TV, and I think of my brother in jail. Those are the same ones who have been getting my brother in trouble for months now, and I am glad they are in trouble. Jamel is a good guy but he can’t say no to people. He has an issue with giving into peer pressure. I know 100% they intimidated him, they forced him to get the gun, or they took it from him. Just like they took his car, his money, his clothes and his food.”

One of their conversations before the arrest sticks in Hopkins’ mind.