Hammond man admits to 2020 credit union holdup

HAMMOND — A Hammond man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the armed robbery of a local credit union branch two years ago.

Murray Ford, 59, appeared before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich, according to court records stating that Ford admitted taking $14,392 at gunpoint from the Teachers Credit Union, 1918 165th St., Hammond.

Police working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Response Investigative Team allege in the government’s case that a man wearing a green “neck gaiter” face mask and a blue face mask and reflective sunglasses entered the financial institution at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 13, 2020.

Video from a security camera showed that man banging his revolver on the counter and shouting at tellers to give him all the money in their cash drawers as well as a bag in which to put the cash.

A video camera recorded the gunman arriving outside the bank in a white Chevrolet SUV and later exiting the bank and driving off.

Police traced the car to Hammond’s Tanglewood Apartments later that evening, and a SWAT team raided an apartment, where the mailbox was labeled with Ford’s last name.

Hammond police said officers arrested Ford there and recovered the stolen money, a silver revolver and sunglasses the gunman was wearing.

Ford later admitted committing the armed robbery because he was in financial difficulty, police said.

The U.S. Attorney’s office then charged Ford with brandishing a firearm while robbing the institution, offenses that carry a maximum penalty of between 20 years and life imprisonment.

Ford had pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to face a jury trial within two weeks.

Ford signed a plea agreement last week giving up his right to make the government prove the case against him in return for the U.S. Attorney recommending he receive some leniency at sentencing.

The plea deal states that Ford and government prosecutors agree a prison term of between eight years and nine-and-a-half years would be a fair sentence.