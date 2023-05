A Hammond man faces a slew of battery-related charges for reportedly violating a protective order and beating his ex-girlfriend.

Leslie Christopher Hawkins, 35, was charged Friday with two counts of criminal confinement, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, intimidation, strangulation and invasion of privacy.

Charging documents say that on April 2, Hawkins went to his ex-girlfriend’s house on Chestnut Avenue to retrieve some of his things. The couple had dated for about two years and recently split.

The woman had a protective order against Hawkins from a separate battery incident, according to court records.

Hawkins ended up staying the night, and the woman told police she awoke around 3 a.m. to him smoking crack cocaine, according to the probable-cause affidavit. He also drank all of the alcohol in the house.

The woman confronted Hawkins because she didn’t like being around him with drugs or alcohol, and he subsequently punched her with a closed fist 20 to 30 times, according to the affidavit.

The incident lasted about four hours, charges say, and Hawkins dragged the woman around the house by her clothing and slammed her into various items around the house, including an aquarium.

The woman was eventually able to get away from him, but as she approached the front door to leave, Hawkins came after her and chased her while holding a meat cleaver, the probable-cause affidavit stated. The woman said he threw her down to the floor several times and threated to kill her.

Hawkins had broken the woman’s phone and tablet so she could not call police from her house, according to charging documents. She was eventually able to run and call police from a convenience store in the area.

Hawkins' first court appearance has not been set because he remains at large. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday, according to court records.

