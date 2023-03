CROWN POINT — A 50-year-old Hammond man was arrested Monday in connection with an attack on a woman who let him stay at her apartment in Highland.

Darryl Dewayne Johnson was charged with strangulation, interference with reporting a crime and criminal mischief. The probable-cause affidavit says Johnson strangled Lisa Prendergast and then prevented her from calling police.

Prendergast told police that Johnson was homeless and stays at her house in the 2800 block of 101st Place because it’s the only place he can sleep well, according to court records.

The two got into an argument Monday: Prendergast called Johnson an expletive, at which point Johnson “grabbed her and pushed her onto the air mattress in her bedroom and got on top of her and with both hands choked her,” according to court documents.

Court records show that Prendergast tried to grab her cellphone to call 911, but Johnson snatched it from her. She later told him she needed to cancel a baby-sitting job, so he gave it back and then grabbed a knife, popped Prendergast’s air mattress and left.

Officers observed redness and skin irritation on her neck near her throat, but Prendergast said she did not need medics to check her out, the probable-cause affidavit stated.

Johnson told police that he and Prendergast got into an argument because she wanted to get drugs and he didn’t, according to court documents. He said she called him a name and he then grabbed Prendergast by her arms.

He admitted to grabbing her phone but said he didn’t know why he did it, according to court filings.

Johnson’s first appearance in court has not been set.

