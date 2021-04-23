 Skip to main content
Hammond man busted with loaded gun, half a pound of pot, Portage police say
urgent

PORTAGE — A 20-year-old Hammond man faces several charges after police pulled over his vehicle and discovered a loaded handgun and nearly half a pound of marijuana inside, police said.

Keith Johnson faces a felony count of maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol as a minor, Portage police said.

Police said they pulled over Johnson's 2011 Chevrolet Malibu at 12:42 a.m. Friday after seeing it illegally pass another vehicle and speed along Central Avenue.

Johnson, who was smoking a cigar and seemed nervous, gave police conflicting explanations about where he had been and where he was headed, police said. He reportedly got on his knees at one point pleading with officers not to impound his vehicle.

Police said they discovered a 9 mm handgun under the driver's seat of the vehicle with a 30-round magazine and one round in the chamber. Several bags containing various amounts of marijuana were then discovered in the vehicle.

Keith Johnson

Keith Johnson

