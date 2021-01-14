Hammond man charged by feds in Capitol siege

The charges

Nozick said the FBI has accused Kelly of one count of alleged violations under 18 U.S. Code Subsection 1752(a)(1) and (2).

It applies to anyone who “knowingly enters or remains in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so; and who (2) knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engages in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions.”

Kelly also been charged under 40 U.S. Code Subsection 5104 (e)(2) and (g), which applies to anyone who enters or remains “on the floor of either House of Congress or in any cloakroom or lobby adjacent to that floor, in the Rayburn Room of the House of Representatives, or in the Marble Room of the Senate, unless authorized to do so pursuant to rules adopted, or an authorization given, by that House; and who (G) parades, demonstrates, or pickets in any of the Capitol Buildings.”