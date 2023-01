Hammond man charged in son's New Year machine-gun barrage

HAMMOND — Authorities are accusing a man of terrifying his neighbors as the new year began by letting his teenage son fire a machine gun into the air.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office has charged Kendrick D. Mitchell, 26, with dangerous control of a child, a Level 5 felony punishable by up to six years' imprisonment.

Hammond police Detective Gregory McGing writes in a probable-cause affidavit, filed in Lake Criminal Court, that Mitchell and his 17-year-old son fired off 337 bullets around midnight Jan. 1.

Resident living near the defendant’s home in the 6400 block of Nebraska Avenue in the Hessville neighborhood called police to complain that the barrage terrified them.

One neighbor recorded and replayed the sound of the gunshots for a responding officer.

Police obtained a warrant several days ago from a Lake Criminal Court magistrate to search Kendrick’s home.

Inside, they found an AR-15 pistol, a Glock 22 Gen 4 .40-caliber handgun, a Century Arms RAS 47 pistol and a Glock 17 9mm handgun with an auto sear — a device that allows it to fire automatically, like a machine gun.

They also found several high-capacity magazines and 195 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Police said they obtained video footage of Kendrick and his three children firing several guns in the air and can hear them talking about machine guns.

When questioned, Kendrick said he didn’t know that the gun his 17-year-old son was firing had a switch that turned it into an automatic weapon.

Police said they also reviewed images on Mitchell’s cellphone of his teen son holding the Glock 17.

The prosecutor’s office filed the charge late last week. Mitchell posted a pretrial cash bond Tuesday.

He has been scheduled to appear in court Jan. 23 for an initial hearing. No defense attorney had appeared in the case Tuesday.

Police identify the teenage son as a victim, not a defendant, in the case.

Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg had issued a public warning on New Year’s Eve that the city has a zero-tolerance policy against such celebratory gunfire.

"Unfortunately celebratory gunfire is common throughout much of Northwest Indiana and we have been battling it for years. In 2017, a young boy, Noah Inman, was killed on July 3 from a falling bullet from someone’s firearm,” Kellogg said last week.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Jason Elrod Rayumos Hope Kevin Suttles Ali Noble Tabitha Sexton Martin Lopez Cody Huber Garet Sencaj Joseph Kropel Joseph Peters David Woolwine Shareef Williams Arieon Blair Joseph Caldwell Ciprian Espinosa Jr. Laron Major Shane Wheeler Kristen Meadows Isai Ocampo Micah Stigler Robert Tovar Mahmoud Alrub Willie Grace Anthony Mason Thomas Dauksza-Brzinski Jr. Jacob Dillon Mekiell Burns Michael Williams Jonathan Ross David Yarber III Saranore Travis Jacques Hargrove Crystal McLain Michael Ford Mary Powers Jeremiah Merritt Robert Briscoe Raymond Beiswanger Marlon Davis Kevin Thomas Jr. Mia Vasquez Richard Payton Elizabeth Martin Russaire Hill Jr. Craig Herron Evangelina Estrada Thomas Aiken Monique Mitchell Cody Eytcheson Amro Mohamed Felix Corral Michael Curtis Alisha Magee Blake Winsor Brenda Keaton Charlie Vickery David Ruszkiewicz Patricia Sebella Terrance Hodges Jazmin Rios Martinez Hector Diaz-Santiago Christian Nicholson Erik McClinton Jr. Venus Baldner George Hagan Elbert Nicholson Sr. Joseph Scott Brent Pasternak Drew Ellian Justin Kuehl Jorge Melero Giovanni Gurley Rodney Hatchett Jr. Eric Moore Nicholus O'Neal Andres Betancourt Jr. Seth Patrick