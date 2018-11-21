CROWN POINT — A 20-year-old man is accused of raping a woman in August at a Hammond house party.
Joseph W. Triezenberg was charged Monday in Lake Criminal Court with two counts of rape, sexual battery, strangulation and confinement, all felonies.
The Hammond resident posted a $60,000 surety bond Monday, court records state.
A woman told Hammond police she met Triezenberg through the Tinder dating app, records state. She said they went on about five dates before she attended a party either Aug. 10 or Aug. 11 at Triezenberg's house in the 7300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
She said they were having consensual sex that night when a friend barged in on them. The woman said she told Triezenberg she wanted to stop after that, but he allegedly forced her to engage in sex, records state.
The woman told police Triezenberg also bit and choked her during the encounter, records state.
An initial court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.
Court records do not indicate if Triezenberg has retained an attorney.