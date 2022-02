Hammond man charged with attempted murder in Chicago highway violence crackdown

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old Hammond man faces an attempted murder charge as part of a wider anti-violence crackdown on Chicago-area expressways.

Darrell D. Wardington was arrested Jan. 31 for his involvement in an expressway shooting that occurred at 11:23 a.m. Dec. 15 on northbound Interstate 94 at 159th Street, Illinois State Police announced Monday.

Troopers responding to that incident reported a 32-year-old Chicago man suffered nonlife-threatening injuries from gunfire.

Wardington was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody in Indiana with the assistance of the FBI Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, ISP said. He was extradited to Illinois and taken to Cook County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Wardington was one of 20 people charged as part of the crackdown, state police said. Charges include three first-degree murders, one involuntary manslaughter, three attempted murders and additional charges on allegations of aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

There were 24 homicides on Chicago-area expressways in 2021, according to police.

State police, crediting the leadership of Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker, said they have significantly ramped up enforcement action on expressways, including more proactive patrols with additional troopers, deployment of air operations to monitor expressways and provide real-time information to troopers on the ground, and the installation of automated license plate readers on expressways to provide state police special agents with essential leads and evidence.

"I have directed the Illinois State Police and other agencies to make every possible effort to keep our expressways safe and solve the heinous shootings that spill over from neighborhoods onto the expressway, and these arrests are proof that these efforts are working," Pritzker said.

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said, "The ISP is showing: If you engage in criminal activity on the expressways, you will be identified, you will be arrested and you will be charged with the most serious charges under the law."

