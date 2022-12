Hammond man charged with killing girlfriend

CROWN POINT — Hammond police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend earlier this month in a domestic dispute.

Anthony Xavier Carr, 39, of Hammond is pleading not guilty to a charge of murdering Brittany K. Smith.

Police said officers were called on the afternoon of Dec. 3 to the 6100 block of Noble Avenue near Hammond’s Memorial Park by Smith’s mother.

Officers found Smith’s body slumped against a bedroom wall inside her own home. She died of three gunshot wounds to the head.

Hammond police said the mother informed them that Carr and her daughter were arguing the previous night before at the daughter’s house before they both left, going their separate ways.

Witnesses said Carr had been dating and living with the victim for several months, although they described the couple’s relationship as rocky.

The mother said she didn’t hear from her daughter the next day, so she drove to her daughter’s home and found the rear door kicked in and standing open and her daughter’s body inside before calling 911.

Police filed court papers indicating they haven’t found an eyewitness to the crime but believe there is circumstantial evidence pointing to Carr as a suspect.

They spoke with one witness who said she and her boyfriend repeatedly telephoned the victim the morning of Dec. 3 but only Carr answered, telling them the victim “is where she is supposed to be.”

Police said a witness saw Carr on the night of the crime armed with a handgun.

Police questioned Carr shortly after the victim’s death, and he admitted to arguing with the victim but said he went home where he slept briefly then partied at a friend's house and fell asleep again for the rest of the night.

One of Carr’s friends told police Carr did visit, left briefly and returned crying and saying “he was going to jail for the rest of his life.”

Police said they obtained Carr’s cellphone data, which indicated it was in the area of the victim’s home in the early morning hours of Dec. 3 until about the time a neighbor of the victim heard gunshots fired.

Then the phone’s geolocation data shows it was moved to Carr’s residence, elsewhere in Hammond.

Police said Carr was previously convicted in 2016 of a charge of residential entry over allegations Carr broke into the home of another woman by kicking in the rear door and assaulting her.

