CROWN POINT— A Hammond man was charged with murder on Friday for allegedly firing at a passing vehicle on 165th Street and killing the man inside of it, according to court records.

Trinidad I. Cervantes, 19, was charged with murder for fatally shooting 26-year-old Rajesh Bhagwandeen on Wednesday, the probable cause affidavit stated.

Charging documents allege that a man in a white box truck, whom police later identified as Cervantes, shot at Bhagwandeen’s BMW while Bhagwandeen was driving westbound on 165th Street near Calumet Avenue.

An eyewitness who was driving westbound on 165th Street told officers that she saw the BMW driving erratically and then saw the driver of the white box truck fire several shots at the BMW on the 800 block of 165th Street, according to the probable cause affidavit.

“The box truck then swerved across the westbound lanes of traffic towards the oncoming lanes, drove around vehicles stopped on the east side of the stoplight, and proceeded through the intersection to continue northbound onto Calumet Avenue,” the affidavit stated.

The box truck was registered to Cervantes’s girlfriend’s father, according to charging documents.

Police spoke to the truck’s owner who told officers that he lent the vehicle to Cervantes so he could complete work on a house in Cedar Lake, charges stated.

Cervantes allegedly told the man that he shot at the BMW because he thought the driver of the vehicle was pulling a gun out, charging documents stated.

The man called Cervantes while he was talking to police, and officers heard Cervantes say “Did you tell them that it was me?”, “I’m going to get a lawyer,” “I’m going to tell them it was self-defense,” and “I’m in Chicago,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott originally characterized the shooting as an “execution” or “planned hit” during an interview on WJOB Thursday morning.

McDermott posted on Facebook on Tuesday that his earlier characterization of the shooting was inaccurate. He wrote in a Facebook post that he explained the details of the shooting as they were originally described to him, unaware that the investigation had proceeded past the initial theory.

“So the statement I made on WJOB was incorrect, leading many to conclude that Rajesh was somehow to blame for this violent act,” McDermott wrote in a Facebook post.

“He wasn’t at fault at all. I wanted to clarify the remarks that I made in an effort to clear any misconceptions about Rajesh Bhagwandeen’s murder," the post stated. "What actually happened was a vicious and cowardly act, done in a rage during a period of heavy traffic on 165th.”

Cervantes is in custody in the Cook County Jail and extradition proceedings to move him to the Lake County Jail began on Tuesday, according to court records.

