CROWN POINT —A Hammond man was charged with two counts of attempted murder, along with a slew of other battery-related offenses, on Tuesday after allegedly stabbing his parents when they told him he couldn’t use the car.

Court records show that Cristian Braulio, 28, lives with his parents in their home in the 1200 block of 170th street in Hammond.

On Sunday, Braulio entered his parent’s room early in the morning and asked his mother twice if he could use her car, according to a probable cause affidavit. Records show she told him no both times.

He later came back into the room, court records allege, took hold of his father’s head and stabbed him in the upper cheek bone under his left eye.

His father told police he heard his wife yell “Don’t do it,” as their son lunged toward him with a kitchen knife, according to court records.

Braulio then forced his father off the bed and attacked his mother by stabbing her repeatedly in the back of the head and neck, court records stated.

Braulio’s mother told police that she tried to take hold of her son’s arm to prevent him from stabbing her husband, but as the struggle continued he stabbed her, according to court documents.

Braulio’s younger sister eventually heard her parents screaming and ran to call for help, according to court filings. Records show that Braulio’s parents were then taken to Munster Community Hospital..

The probable cause affidavit shows that when police arrived Braulio was walking away from the home “soiled with what appeared to be blood” and a “bent kitchen knife with a silver blade and black handle was located in his left jacket pocket.”

Braulio faces two attempted murder charges, two aggravated battery charges, two domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon charges and two domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury charges. He’s set to appear in court on March 23.