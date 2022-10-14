Hammond man faces theft and criminal mischief charges after he steals cash and damages ATM, police say

Malik Bunch Booking Photo Malik Bunch, above, is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $30,000 cash only bond.

MICHIGAN CITY — A Hammond man stole an undisclosed amount of currency and damaged an ATM to the point where it was deemed unusable, police said Friday.

Michigan City police were notified at approximately 7:05 a.m. Oct. 9 regarding theft from a First Trust Credit Union ATM at their location on U.S. Highway 20. When police arrived, they noticed major damage to the machine, and an audit by a company representative revealed the amount of money stolen, Michigan City police said.

Video surveillance aided police in identifying the suspect, and police located his vehicle Oct. 10. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the 2500 block of Chickadee Drive and found evidence linking the suspect to the crime.

Malik Bunch, 25, was arrested and taken to the Michigan City Police Department. The vehicle was impounded and processed as evidence. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found additional evidence in the vehicle, police said.

Police said Bunch was charged with theft, a level five felony, and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He is currently incarcerated at the LaPorte County Jail and was issued a $30,000 cash-only bond.