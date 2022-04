Hammond man facing numerous charges following chase on Interstate 80-94, police say

HAMMOND — A 32-year-old Hammond man is being held without bond at the Lake County Jail following a police pursuit Thursday night through Gary, Griffith, onto Interstate 80-94 and into Hammond, before ending in a foot chase.

Carldale DeAngelo Hunter has preliminarily been charged with three felonies, nine misdemeanors and nine traffic violations in connection with the chase, including two felony counts of resisting law enforcement and a felony charge of criminal reckless, police said.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers were working a multi-jurisdictional criminal patrol in Lake County when officers from several agencies received information a wanted vehicle — a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo — was located near Burr Street and 29th Ave. in Gary.

The vehicle reportedly had been used in an armed robbery Wednesday in south suburban Harvey and fled from officers in Illinois earlier in the day Thursday, police said.

After a Griffith police officer attempted a traffic stop, Hunter allegedly took off. He headed onto I-80/94 westbound, dodged an officer using his vehicle to try to slow Hunter down, and allegedly struck a state police vehicle when Hunter drove into a ditch to avoid stop sticks, police said.

Police said Hunter later hit another set of stop sticks deployed at I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard and continued driving despite four flat tires on the Monte Carlo.

Hunter eventually exited the expressway northbound onto Calumet Avenue and crashed into a curb after attempting to turn onto 175th Street. He then fled the crash scene on foot, police said.

Troopers took Hunter into custody not far from the abandoned vehicle, according to police.

Police said they later discovered Hunter had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation from a robbery sentence, in addition to the myriad charges he now faces in connection with the chase.

