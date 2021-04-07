Hammond man flown out for care after Porter County crash, police say

PORTER — A 30-year-old Hammond man was flown to a Chicago hospital for care after allegedly failing to comply with a stop sign and colliding with a semi truck at Wagner and Oak Hill roads, Porter police said.

The driver of the pickup truck, David Lee Smith, was westbound on Oak Hill Road around noon Tuesday when he failed to stop for a sign and collided with the semi truck heading southbound on Wagner Road, police said.

Traffic on Wagner Road has the right of way, police said.

The 50-year-old Crown Point man driving the semi truck reportedly refused medical treatment for minor injuries. He was hauling waste cooking oil.

Smith was ejected from his pickup truck and suffered serious injuries, police said. He was flown to a Chicago hospital for treatment.

A landing zone for the medical helicopter was set up at the nearby headquarters of the Indiana Dunes National Park on Mineral Springs Road.