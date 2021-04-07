 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hammond man flown out for care after Porter County crash, police say
alert urgent

Hammond man flown out for care after Porter County crash, police say

Ambulance stock

File photo of ambulance.

 Times file photo

PORTER — A 30-year-old Hammond man was flown to a Chicago hospital for care after allegedly failing to comply with a stop sign and colliding with a semi truck at Wagner and Oak Hill roads, Porter police said.

The driver of the pickup truck, David Lee Smith, was westbound on Oak Hill Road around noon Tuesday when he failed to stop for a sign and collided with the semi truck heading southbound on Wagner Road, police said.

Traffic on Wagner Road has the right of way, police said.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

The 50-year-old Crown Point man driving the semi truck reportedly refused medical treatment for minor injuries. He was hauling waste cooking oil.

Smith was ejected from his pickup truck and suffered serious injuries, police said. He was flown to a Chicago hospital for treatment.

A landing zone for the medical helicopter was set up at the nearby headquarters of the Indiana Dunes National Park on Mineral Springs Road.

Fire departments from Porter, Burns Harbor and Chesterton responded, as did police from Chesterton, Burns Harbor and the state. National park officials were also on hand.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo addresses family receiving COVID tests

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts