Hammond man found dead in Illinois, police investigating

CALUMET CITY — Police say they are investigating the death of a 28-year-old Hammond man, whose body was found in the 500 block of Torrence Avenue.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Nicholas Wilson of the 6500 block of Colorado Avenue in Hammond.

He was pronounced dead around 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, according to the medical examiner. A cause of death was not listed.

"The cause of death remains under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office," said Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh.