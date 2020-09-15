Hammond man gets 18 years for leadership role in Latin Kings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Hammond man to prison Monday for being a street gang leader in Northwest Indiana.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed an 18-year sentence Monday on Pierre J. “Joker” Forest for his guilty plea to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity.

The 25-year-old defendant becomes the 33rd member of the local chapter of the Latin Kings street gang to be convicted and imprisoned for selling cocaine and marijuana and directing violence at rival gangs.

Federal prosecutors argue Forest joined the street gang about 2007 at age of 13 years and rose to the local leader position of “Inca,” of the 145th Street set of Latin Kings in East Chicago.

They said his duties included the collection of gang dues from other members, drug dealing and armed patrolling of Latin King territory in search of rival gang members.

Prosecutors said that included the armed robbery of some gang members in 2015 and participation in the July 2011 homicide of Travis Nash, 22, of Hammond.