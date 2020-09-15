Hammond man gets 18 years for leadership role in Latin Kings

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Hammond man to prison Monday for being a street gang leader in Northwest Indiana.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed an 18-year sentence Monday on Pierre J. “Joker” Forest for his guilty plea to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity.
The 25-year-old defendant becomes the 33rd member of the local chapter of the Latin Kings street gang to be convicted and imprisoned for selling cocaine and marijuana and directing violence at rival gangs.
Federal prosecutors argue Forest joined the street gang about 2007 at age of 13 years and rose to the local leader position of “Inca,” of the 145th Street set of Latin Kings in East Chicago.
They said his duties included the collection of gang dues from other members, drug dealing and armed patrolling of Latin King territory in search of rival gang members.
Prosecutors said that included the armed robbery of some gang members in 2015 and participation in the July 2011 homicide of Travis Nash, 22, of Hammond.
The government said Forest drove another Latin King member to the intersection of Bauer Street and Calumet Avenue, about 8 blocks north of the Hammond city hall, pointed out the victim and commanded the fellow gang member to fatally shoot Nash, a suspected rival gang member.
Forest has a prior felony conviction in 2015 for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Forest attended ninth grade at Gavit High School in Hammond before moving to Illinois and dropping out of school. He is unmarried and has three children.
Defense attorney John Cantrell argued Forest was a gang member for less than a year and already has served 4 years in federal detention since his indictment.
He said Forest needs drug rehabilitation, not additional time behind bars.
U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said afterwards, “Pierre Forest, a Latin King Gang member, was held accountable for his role in a senseless murder and will now spend 18 years behind bars.
“He was also involved in putting firearms and illegal drugs on our Northwest Indiana streets. Our well-coordinated law enforcement teams will continue to focus on fighting violent, senseless crimes like these,” Kirsch added.
