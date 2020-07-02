Hammond man gets 4 years for bank fraud scheme

HAMMOND — A Hammond man who brazenly posed in social media photos with large amounts of cash and ATM receipts was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for bank fraud.
Devon Gibson, 24, of Hammond, was sentenced after pleading guilty to a bank fraud scheme in which he forged checks, deposited them at area ATMs and withdrew funds, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch announced Thursday.
Gibson was sentenced to four years in prison, including a two-year mandatory minimum sentence for aggravated identity theft, court records show.
“We appreciate the work of the FBI and Hammond Police Department in resolving this case,” Kirsch said. “These types of crimes are not victimless and our law enforcement partners will continue to investigate, and we will prosecute offenses like this one.”
Gibson pleaded guilty on March 3 to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to court records.
Gibson’s bank fraud scheme spanned 18 months, and during that time, he created forged checks, deposited them and withdrew as much money as the bank allowed, prosecutors have alleged.
Gibson also recruited others to provide him with bank accounts that he could use to deposit fraudulent checks or with identity information of unknowing persons that Gibson could use to open bank accounts, officials said.
Investigators were able to identify 200 fraudulent checks and over three dozen bank accounts linked to the scheme.
"He sought personally identifying information from his Facebook friends about unsuspecting people, including name, address, birth date, (social security number), mother’s maiden name, driver’s license number, and income, so that he could steal identities to open financial accounts to further his check fraud scheme," the district office said in a news release.
Prosecutors argued for the four-year sentence in court this week, saying the charges are "not a fluke," but a "continuation of years of criminal activity" by Gibson. They noted Gibson's arrests for two high-speed chases, stolen cars and auto parts, and forged identifications he provided to police.
"He is a defendant who has been given numerous breaks, and has yet to take advantage of them. Instead, he engaged in a brazen, broad scheme to defraud and steal identities," prosecutors wrote.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation GRIT Task Force and the Hammond Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra McTague.
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.