Hammond man gets 4 years for bank fraud scheme

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A Hammond man who brazenly posed in social media photos with large amounts of cash and ATM receipts was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for bank fraud.

Devon Gibson, 24, of Hammond, was sentenced after pleading guilty to a bank fraud scheme in which he forged checks, deposited them at area ATMs and withdrew funds, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch announced Thursday.

Gibson was sentenced to four years in prison, including a two-year mandatory minimum sentence for aggravated identity theft, court records show.

“We appreciate the work of the FBI and Hammond Police Department in resolving this case,” Kirsch said. “These types of crimes are not victimless and our law enforcement partners will continue to investigate, and we will prosecute offenses like this one.”

Gibson pleaded guilty on March 3 to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to court records.

Gibson’s bank fraud scheme spanned 18 months, and during that time, he created forged checks, deposited them and withdrew as much money as the bank allowed, prosecutors have alleged.