Hammond man gets prison for illicit gun purchases

HAMMOND — A Hammond man is going to prison for being the personal shopper for Chicago criminals needing guns.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio imposed an 18-month sentence Tuesday on 24-year-old Darryl Ivery Jr.

Ivery pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to lying to employees of several Indiana gun stores to obtain at least 26 firearms, including six that soon were recovered at Chicago and Illinois suburban crime scenes, authorities said.

Ivery purchased two Taurus 9mm semi-automatic in June 2020 from outdoor recreation retailer Cabela’s in Hammond.

He made similar purchase at Deb's Gun Range in Hammond and Westforth Sports Inc. near Gary throughout 2020.

As part of the paperwork federal authorities require for gun purchasers, Ivery falsely stated he was buying the guns for himself.

He later admitted he was really buying the firearms for several unidentified Chicago men.

Authorities recovered six of the guns from crime scenes in Chicago and Midlothian within one to 12 weeks of Ivery having purchased them in Indiana.