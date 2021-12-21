 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
Hammond man gets prison for illicit gun purchases
alert top story urgent

Hammond man gets prison for illicit gun purchases

Courts

A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a Michigan City man Friday to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting an 18-year-old man and wounding another after a fight last spring in Merrillville.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A Hammond man is going to prison for being the personal shopper for Chicago criminals needing guns.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio imposed an 18-month sentence Tuesday on 24-year-old Darryl Ivery Jr.

Ivery pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to lying to employees of several Indiana gun stores to obtain at least 26 firearms, including six that soon were recovered at Chicago and Illinois suburban crime scenes, authorities said.

Ivery purchased two Taurus 9mm semi-automatic in June 2020 from outdoor recreation retailer Cabela’s in Hammond.

He made similar purchase at Deb's Gun Range in Hammond and Westforth Sports Inc. near Gary throughout 2020.

As part of the paperwork federal authorities require for gun purchasers, Ivery falsely stated he was buying the guns for himself.

He later admitted he was really buying the firearms for several unidentified Chicago men.

Authorities recovered six of the guns from crime scenes in Chicago and Midlothian within one to 12 weeks of Ivery having purchased them in Indiana.

The U.S. attorney’s office regularly enforces federal gun regulations forbidding the possession of firearms to convicted felons as well as so-called straw purchases where people with clean criminal records who buy guns on behalf of felons.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Fight Omicron Variant

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts