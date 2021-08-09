Hammond man illegally bought gun used to kill Chicago cop, feds say

A 29-year-old Hammond man is in federal custody after allegedly buying the gun that was used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French, and severely wound a second Chicago police officer, during a traffic stop Saturday night.
Jamel Danzy is accused of knowingly purchasing the the Glock Model 44, .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol on March 18 at a Hammond gun shop on behalf of a person, identified in court documents as Individual A, who could not legally buy a gun due to a prior felony armed robbery conviction in Wisconsin.
According to court records, Danzy was questioned Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Munster restaurant where he works by three agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
ATF Special Agent Christopher Labno said Danzy initially insisted he legitimately purchased the gun. But Danzy later admitted he acted as a straw purchaser for Individual A, who was one of the three people in the vehicle stopped by Chicago police and who afterward had the gun the ATF believes was used to shoot the two officers, Labno said.
All three individuals in the vehicle — two men and one woman — were arrested following the shooting, records show.
According to court records, the ATF found Danzy because the Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle that French and the other Chicago police officer pulled over around 9 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of 63rd Street and Bell Avenue, had an Indiana license plate registered to Danzy.
Danzy allegedly told Labno he's been in a relationship with Individual A for the past three years, Individual A gave Danzy money to purchase the vehicle, and Danzy sometimes lets Individual A drive the vehicle when Danzy isn't using it.
Similarly, Individual A told Danzy to purchase the gun for him and showed Danzy a photograph of the gun while they were at Danzy's Hammond residence, Labno said.
The U.S. attorney in Chicago on Monday charged Danzy with conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws, including knowingly transferring and giving a firearm to an out-of-state resident, knowingly making a false written statement to acquire a firearm, and knowingly disposing of a firearm to a convicted felon.
Danzy was ordered by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert to remain in custody until his next court hearing Wednesday.
Prosecutors plan to ask during that hearing that Danzy not be released on bail.
French, 29, is the first Chicago police officer to be shot to death in the line of duty since 2018, and the first female officer fatally shot on the job in 33 years.
Last month, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland visited Chicago to launch a new team of federal agents and local police focused on curbing gun trafficking in a city where dozens of people are injured or killed every week due to gun violence.