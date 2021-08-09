Hammond man illegally bought gun used to kill Chicago cop, feds say

A 29-year-old Hammond man is in federal custody after allegedly buying the gun that was used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French, and severely wound a second Chicago police officer, during a traffic stop Saturday night.

Jamel Danzy is accused of knowingly purchasing the the Glock Model 44, .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol on March 18 at a Hammond gun shop on behalf of a person, identified in court documents as Individual A, who could not legally buy a gun due to a prior felony armed robbery conviction in Wisconsin.

According to court records, Danzy was questioned Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Munster restaurant where he works by three agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

ATF Special Agent Christopher Labno said Danzy initially insisted he legitimately purchased the gun. But Danzy later admitted he acted as a straw purchaser for Individual A, who was one of the three people in the vehicle stopped by Chicago police and who afterward had the gun the ATF believes was used to shoot the two officers, Labno said.

All three individuals in the vehicle — two men and one woman — were arrested following the shooting, records show.