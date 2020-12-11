 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hammond man is sentenced to prison for Latin Kings violence

Hammond man is sentenced to prison for Latin Kings violence

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Hammond man to prison for directing Latin King violence in Northwest Indiana.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 198-month sentence Thursday on 24-year-old Aldon “Spooky” Perez.

Perez pleaded guilty three years ago to conspiring with the Latin Kings to push marijuana and cocaine sales in Chicago and the Region as well as killing rival gangs members who might compete in the same illicit drug trafficking.

Perez pleaded guilty under an agreement to cooperate with the government against the Latin Kings in return for avoiding a potential life sentence in prison.

The Latin Kings are a Chicago-based street gang who also are active in Gary, Hammond, East Chicago and Lake Station.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 38 men and women with being Latin King members who further the gang’s marijuana and cocaine dealing and violence since 2015.

All but five of those have now been convicted and imprisoned.

Federal prosecutors first charged Perez with ordering another Latin Kings member in 2011 to shoot and kill Travis Nash, who was believed to be a rival gang member in Hammond.

Perez also was charged with ordering several Latin Kings to shoot at rival gang members in Hammond in 2014.

Defense attorney Richard S. Kling said in earlier court documents that Aldon Perez, his six siblings and his mother moved here from Central America when he was only 6 years old.

He said Perez had no father figure and grew up in a high crime neighborhood overrun with street gangs whose members regularly threatened him as a teen until Latin Kings members offered him protection if he joined.

Kling said Perez was afraid to leave the gang later for fear the gang would kill him to prevent him from becoming an informant for law enforcement.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts