CROWN POINT — A Hammond man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Roger Orich, 65, entered his pleas without the benefit of a plea agreement, a Lake County prosecutor's office spokesman said.
During an exchange with defense attorney Lemuel Stigler, Orich admitted he possessed sexually explicit photos showing girls younger than 12.
Detectives from the Indiana Crimes Against Child Task Force found hundreds of images in Orich's nightstand and electronic devices after executing a search warrant in September 2018 at his apartment in Hammond, according to court records.
The photos included nude images of prepubescent girls, images showing adult men sexually abusing children — some of them infants — and images depicting children in sexually suggestive poses, records say.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas set a hearing for acceptance of pleas and sentencing for Aug. 27.