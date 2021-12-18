Hammond man’s child porn operation earns him 50-years

HAMMOND — A Hammond man who lured three women into supplying him with child pornography must serve a 50-year prison term.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed that sentence Friday on 33-year-old Lorenzo Johnson.
Eduardo A. Palomo, a trial attorney for the U.S. Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, argued in court papers that Johnson deserved his sentence because he was a repeat sexual offender who exploited three families.
Two women he enticed into sharing naked photos of their young children now face prison time as well. A third committed suicide earlier this year before she could be brought to trial with Johnson.
A jury Aug. 16 found Johnson guilty of producing and distributing child pornography of at least four children and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Palomo and Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Kelley state in a memo to the sentencing court that Johnson began his conspiracy in the summer of 2019, reaching out, through fake Facebook accounts, for mothers who needed money.
Palomo said Johnson was a registered sex offender for a 2009 rape of an underage girl.
But on Facebook, Johnson posed as a sexually adventurous young woman with a taste for sexually explicit photos of children and lots of money to spend.
Johnson shared photos of naked children to normalize his demands that women send him photos of their own prepubescent children’s genitals, promising thousands of dollars in return.
Palomo states Johnson pressed his demands on one homeless woman for photos of a nine-month-old’s genital.
That woman is now set to plead guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago to delivering pornographic images to Johnson.
Another woman pleaded guilty Aug. 4 in Chicago to sending a photo of her 2-year-old’s genitals in return for $40.
A third woman, the mother of two children, was charged with sending Johnson sexually explicit photos of her two young sons. She committed suicide March 15 before she could be tried with Johnson.
And after receiving their children’s photos, Johnson refused to pay the women.
He later told investigators he intended to hold the pornographic image of one child “over the head” of the mother who supplied it, to ensure her future compliance.
A fourth woman who Johnson sought to coerce into sex acts with children, alerted the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney office.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Lake County-based GRIT (Gang Response Investigative Team) joined the investigation and traced the fake Facebook accounts to Johnson’s apartment building, just south of Hammond’s Edison Park.
An FBI informant began an online chat with Johnson who sent the informant photos of naked children between October and December in 2019 along with suggestions of how to make money by secretly photographing other naked children.
Government agents raided Johnson’s apartment Dec. 17, 2019. They found him in possession of .40-caliber Taurus handgun and several cellphones, including one that contained photos of naked children of the mothers he had contacted.
He has been held without bond in federal detention since then.
Palomo and Kelley won Johnson’s conviction on all five felony counts during a four-day trial last August.
Johnson asked Friday for a new trial, but Judge Simon rejected his request.