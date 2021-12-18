Hammond man’s child porn operation earns him 50-years

Palomo said Johnson was a registered sex offender for a 2009 rape of an underage girl.

But on Facebook, Johnson posed as a sexually adventurous young woman with a taste for sexually explicit photos of children and lots of money to spend.

Johnson shared photos of naked children to normalize his demands that women send him photos of their own prepubescent children’s genitals, promising thousands of dollars in return.

Palomo states Johnson pressed his demands on one homeless woman for photos of a nine-month-old’s genital.

That woman is now set to plead guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago to delivering pornographic images to Johnson.

Another woman pleaded guilty Aug. 4 in Chicago to sending a photo of her 2-year-old’s genitals in return for $40.

A third woman, the mother of two children, was charged with sending Johnson sexually explicit photos of her two young sons. She committed suicide March 15 before she could be tried with Johnson.

And after receiving their children’s photos, Johnson refused to pay the women.