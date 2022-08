Hammond man sentenced for possessing unregistered machine gun

According to documents in the case, on May 27, 2021, Turner was found passed out in his car, which was stopped in the middle of the street straddling the yellow center line in Porter. At that time, Turner illegally possessed a pistol on his lap that had a machinegun conversion device attached to it, making it capable of firing multiple shots with a single pull of the trigger, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The firearm was not registered to him in the National Firearm Registration and Transfer record, making his possession of it illegal.