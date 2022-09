Hammond man sentenced to 57 months in prison for firearm offense, US attorney says

federal courthouse hammond stock (copy) The Hammond Federal Courthouse is shown. A Hammond man was sentenced to 57 months in prison and two years of supervised release for a firearm …

HAMMOND — A Hammond man was sentenced Thursday to 57 months in prison for a firearm offense, according to U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Travoy Smith, 40, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Smith had prior convictions in Lake County, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm, per Indiana law.

Law enforcement searched Smith's residence Feb. 17, 2021, pursuant to a search warrant and recovered a firearm with an extended magazine, the U.S. attorney's office said. Smith’s criminal history revealed he has a prior felony conviction in Indiana for dealing in cocaine.

Smith will face two years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force and the Hammond Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Padula.