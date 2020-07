Hammond man sentenced to prison for cocaine dealing, gun possession

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A 26-year-old Hammond man was sentenced Thursday to a little over nine years in prison for cocaine distribution and possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

Sonny Richards was sentenced to 110 months in prison, plus two years of supervised release following his guilty plea, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office.

Richards distributed cocaine on two separate occasions in Hammond in July 2019, according to case documents.

From August through September, Richards also possessed three separate firearms, one of which was previously reported stolen, and all three of which were recovered by U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

In November 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Richards’ residence in Hammond and recovered cocaine, marijuana, another firearm, and ammunition.

Richards has prior felony convictions for dealing marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.

