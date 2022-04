Hammond manhunt underway; police say isolated domestic incident

HAMMOND — A Lake County police helicopter has been hoovering overhead in the 6900 block of Hohman Avenue Monday morning as officers search for a man, who fled during a domestic dispute call earlier in the day, Hammond Police Lt. Steven A. Kellogg said.

The man fled on foot around 7:15 a.m. while officers were trying to take him into custody during the domestic call, Kellogg said.

This is an isolated situation incident, he said.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

