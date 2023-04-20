Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. had good news Thursday morning for fellow marijuana smokers in the city when the comment was made during his Left of Center Podcast that a lot of people wind up arrested after lighting up, like himself, to celebrate 420 Day.

"It's like Christmas for the stoners, why would cops do that," the Democrat said after sharing an on-air smoke with guest and fellow attorney John Cantrell.

"Hammond cops don't do that. Let's just be honest," he said of the marijuana arrests. "They're not looking for it. They're not looking for it."

Hammond police did not immediately respond for comment on the mayor's claim of some level of immunity from state law, which remains firmly opposed to any form of marijuana use, despite the legalization in neighboring Illinois and Michigan.

Cantrell, who wore sunglasses and a Cheech & Chong T-shirt during the broadcast from his property in Michigan, admitted marijuana arrests in Indiana are good for his business as a criminal defense attorney, but still issued a warning.

"You still might get arrested in any city in Indiana," he said.

Indiana House Democrats issued a press statement Thursday announcing their attempt in the Senate to legalize cannabis was shot down earlier in the month.

"Let's be blunt: House Republicans are holding Hoosiers back when it comes to legalized cannabis," said State Rep. Vanessa Summers, D-Indianapolis. "Indiana is surrounded by states reaping the benefits of legalized cannabis."

She said Hoosiers are also being denied the medicinal benefits of the drug and suffering the results of unfairly applied laws prohibiting its use.

"Despite similar rates of usage, African Americans in Indiana are nearly four times as likely as white people to be arrested for marijuana possession," Summers said.

Attorney Kevin Smith, who cohosts the podcast and appeared Thursday to be refraining from active celebration of the high holiday, wore a McDermott for Senate T-shirt and said legalization of marijuana was among McDermott's campaign issues because of the many benefits of having uniform laws.

"Just remember always do this in a state where it's legal," he said. "That's why we're in Michigan right now."

"That is not Wolf Lake," Smith said pointing to Lake Michigan just outside the window behind the group.

Two large canning jars of marijuana and other marijuana products were displayed on the table before the trio, which McDermott said were props provided by Michigan-based Glacier Cannabis, whose president, Andrew Sereno, was interviewed at the end of the show.

"I don't want you to think we have a problem," McDermott joked.

Among the items displayed were edible marijuana products, which the group warned could quickly end a good time if done in excess.

"It's something you have to be very careful with," McDermott said. "Edibles are very strong."

"It would be hard to smoke yourself to death," he said. "But you can eat an edible and you will have to go to the emergency room."

The group went on to promote the benefits of the known dosage levels of legal marijuana products as compared to the guess work involved in the illegal versions.

"The point is, Tom is trying to make this more mainstream," Cantrell said. "And if you're trying to get people to do it and you're trying to encourage usage, you want to educate people."

Yet residents of Lake County hardly need prompting, according to Cantrell, who said he believes marijuana usage has doubled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith further credited the access to legal marijuana in Illinois and Michigan.

"This is a way bigger issue than people realize," Cantrell said. "Because so many more people think it's crazy that it is not legal."

