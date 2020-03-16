Hammond mayor limits City Hall activities amid COVID-19 scare; police enforcing 50-person crowd limit

While COVID-19 is not a tremendous health threat to the average, healthy individual, the virus is incredibly contagious and has a higher mortality rate than the average flu or virus globally, he said.

"The reason we're doing this is to protect the people who are at high risk ... our elderly population and our population that have significant underlying medical conditions. If we allowed that population to be exposed all at the same time, it would overwhelm our health care capacity here locally, in the state, and federally. We are not equipped to handle that kind of influx of severely ill individuals," he said.

"We've all seen the pictures and videos from Italy and parts of Europe ... and certainly, what got out from China, it was terrifying. We don't want that to happen here," Messana added.

While the city's outdoor, recreational parks and other public settings will remain open, McDermott encouraged people to use the rules of social distancing and limit interaction with the public.

McDermott warned younger, city residents to take the 50-person limit for gatherings seriously. Days earlier, some Chicagoans ignored calls from federal health experts to maintain distance and partied on St. Patrick's Day.

St. Patrick's Day is Tuesday, he said.