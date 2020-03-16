Hammond mayor limits City Hall activities amid COVID-19 pandemic; police enforcing 50-person crowd limit

HAMMOND — Public buildings like City Hall will be open, but in a limited capacity, for critical government business, and police will strictly enforce Gov. Eric Holcomb's latest executive order that limits gatherings to 50 people or less to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
That's according to an executive order issued by Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott at an emergency news conference at noon Monday.
McDermott said the City Hall building will remain open in a limited fashion for government to function, but the city will no longer participate in events with more than 50 people until further notice, and private individuals are strongly discouraged from hosting large gatherings.
UPDATE: Indiana bars, restaurants ordered to close 'as soon as feasibly reasonable' amid COVID-19 outbreak
"The Hammond city police are empowered to prevent that from happening," McDermott said.
The order, aimed at safeguarding residents, also calls for the closure of the Hammond Civic Center, the Jean Shepherd Community Center and the Hammond Senior Center at Pulaski Park under further notice.
The Sportsplex and other city buildings will be closed to the public to "non-essential business" to protect workers and the public from COVID-19, he said.
Moments prior to starting the news conference, McDermott asked several city employees to listen or watch from their offices to implement social distancing and limit the event to 50 people or less.
Under the order, all city board meetings will be canceled until April 6, with a rolling reassessment every three weeks after that. Boards will meet for emergency matters only and to vote on claims to keep city services running and vendors paid, he said.
Residents are encouraged to submit questions about canceled board meetings to the city in writing, and watch the seldom public meetings being held via television or through social media live streaming.
Under his order, the city's use of gaming revenue on capital projects and other matters has been indefinitely suspended, after Holcomb ordered casinos statewide to be closed through the end of March, McDermott said.
"We can't spend money we don't have," McDermott said.
McDermott also ordered maintenance staff to deep clean city building exits and entryways, handrails, and countertops twice a day, and for staff to deep clean and disinfect various department offices.
City employees will still be required to show up to work unless they are sick, exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, or test positive for the virus, McDermott said. The city's personnel director will determine employees considered non-essential and deploy remote workplace options.
At the news conference, Dr. Frank Messana, a doctor with Comprehensive Care Medical Center advising Hammond government leaders on the outbreak, said the U.S. is living in "unprecedented times."
While COVID-19 is not a tremendous health threat to the average, healthy individual, the virus is incredibly contagious and has a higher mortality rate than the average flu or virus globally, he said.
"The reason we're doing this is to protect the people who are at high risk ... our elderly population and our population that have significant underlying medical conditions. If we allowed that population to be exposed all at the same time, it would overwhelm our health care capacity here locally, in the state, and federally. We are not equipped to handle that kind of influx of severely ill individuals," he said.
"We've all seen the pictures and videos from Italy and parts of Europe ... and certainly, what got out from China, it was terrifying. We don't want that to happen here," Messana added.
While the city's outdoor, recreational parks and other public settings will remain open, McDermott encouraged people to use the rules of social distancing and limit interaction with the public.
McDermott warned younger, city residents to take the 50-person limit for gatherings seriously. Days earlier, some Chicagoans ignored calls from federal health experts to maintain distance and partied on St. Patrick's Day.
St. Patrick's Day is Tuesday, he said.
"You can carry this virus and get your parents, get your grandparents sick. You can carry this virus and give that to your loved ones," McDermott warned.
Under the order, the deadline for rental registration and dog tags has been extended, and fees waived through June 1.
Messana suggested at-risk populations seek medical care, but the average, healthy person who feels under the weather should use common sense: Stay home.
"If you are ill, if you're sneezing, have a fever, cough, stay away from people. Do everybody a favor and stay away from people," Messana said.
For more information, visit gohammond.com/COVID19.