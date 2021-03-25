Hammond mayor says he forgives driver accused of striking his car

HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. is calling on the public to respect the privacy of a woman accused of side-swiping his car and fleeing from the scene.

The mayor said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Kyra A. George called his office to apologize to him after the crash and that she was "extremely remorseful as well as embarrassed."

Her apology showed class and character, the mayor said.

"I told her that I respected her for calling to say that she was sorry," McDermott said.

McDermott added that, after speaking directly with George, he decided to remove a previous post detailing the specifics of the collision.

Hammond police arrested George on Tuesday after she allegedly side-swiped McDermott's vehicle near the border between Hammond and East Chicago.

She faces charges including failure of duty and leaving the scene of an accident, Hammond police told The Times.

George claimed she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs but was experiencing severe side effects from a medication prescribed by her doctor, McDermott said.

McDermott added he understood and accepted why that caused her to act irrationally in the immediate aftermath of the crash.