HAMMOND — Residents and businesses in the city are being called on by police to register their security cameras as a way to help combat crime.

"Today, the Hammond Police Department officially announces its latest public safety initiative designed to provide critical and actionable information that speeds up investigations and emergency response to help keep residents and businesses safer," Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

"By setting up a voluntary camera registration process, the need for door-to-door canvassing is eliminated, and valuable time can be used elsewhere," he said. "Registering a camera with Hammond PD is free, quick and easily done through the self-service portal at hammondbluenet.org.

All information and video files provided will be kept confidential and only used in the investigation of a crime or emergency incident, police said.

"Camera registration does not give live video access to the Hammond Police Department," Kellogg said. "It only gives them camera location and owner contact information to be used when an incident occurs."

"Investigators will contact camera owners only if they need to view historical camera footage," he said. "In the event of a theft, for example, police may request a store owner's recorded video to quicken the evidence-gathering process."

There is the option to provide live video feeds to police, which would be safeguarded to protect privacy and ensure cameras are used in a responsible and ethical manner.

"Conditional camera access means the camera network’s owners have the ability to choose how and when their cameras are accessible to BlueNET," police said.

To register a camera with the Hammond Police Department, visit hammondbluenet.org and follow the instructions.

Businesses or schools interested in integration can also begin the process on that website, but can call 219-852-6388 or email bluenet@hammondpolice.com for more information.

