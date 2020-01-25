You are the owner of this article.
Hammond police investigate shooting
HAMMOND — Police have an ongoing investigation after a gunshot victim walked to a gas station and reported an incident late Friday.

Police responded to the GoLo gas station in the 7300 block of Indianapolis Boulevard around 9:25 p.m. where they met with the 27-year-old male victim. The man said he was shot at another location.

Police were seen investigating a home in the 7200 block of Magoun Avenue, approximately one block away from the gas station, according to eyewitnesses. It is unknown if this was related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Brian Webber at 219-852-2967.

Check back for updates as they become available.

