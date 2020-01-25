Hammond police investigate shooting

HAMMOND — Police have an ongoing investigation after a gunshot victim walked to a gas station and reported an incident late Friday.

Police responded to the GoLo gas station in the 7300 block of Indianapolis Boulevard around 9:25 p.m. where they met with the 27-year-old male victim. The man said he was shot at another location.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police were seen investigating a home in the 7200 block of Magoun Avenue, approximately one block away from the gas station, according to eyewitnesses. It is unknown if this was related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Brian Webber at 219-852-2967.

Check back for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.