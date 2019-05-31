HAMMOND — Two men from Hammond were arrested following vandalism to the Faith United Church of Christ, according to a Facebook post by the Hammond Indiana Police Department.
According to the post on Friday night, Hammond police don't believe the vandalism was a hate crime, but rather a "very juvenile crime of opportunity."
At this time, the identity of the suspects is being withheld pending formal criminal charges, the post said.
Hammond police responded to the Faith United Church of Christ for reported vandalism at the church around 7 a.m. Wednesday, finding significant damage to the interior of the facility. Investigators believe the incident may have occurred late Tuesday night.
“Unknown subjects broke into the church and caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the building and items within. The restrooms, display case, office, electric organ and altar were all damaged during this vandalism,” Hammond police spokesman Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
Friday, police offered a $1,000 reward for information related to the crime.
Police said in the post the $1,000 reward "did not play a role in the apprehension of these males," but "we would like to thank the anonymous person who donated the $1,000 to the reward publicized."
Even with the damage and continued investigation by police, members of Faith United Church of Christ — one of the oldest churches in the area — said Sunday service will continue on schedule this week.