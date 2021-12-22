Hammond police sergeant dies following battle with cancer, FOP says

HAMMOND — Hammond Police Sgt. Dominic Stabolito died Tuesday following a difficult battle with cancer, the Hammond Fraternal Order of Police has announced.
"We are heartbroken and feel an immense loss as a department and FOP," the organization said. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the Stabolito family and those who love Dominic."
Details on funeral arrangements will be forthcoming, according the FOP.
Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.
Bob Kasarda
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
