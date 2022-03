Hammond police upgrade, laud license plate reader system

HAMMOND — Hammond police say an upgrade to its Blue Net license plate reader system will allow officers to respond more quickly when problems are detected.

The system offers police a real-time reading of plates to help make sure no threat goes undetected or case goes cold, Hammond Police Lt. Steven A. Kellogg said.

Businesses are encouraged to register new or existing cameras with police to help widen the city's safety net, he said.

"The system will allow police to respond more quickly to crimes in progress and allow them easier access to recordings in the event of an investigation," Kellogg said.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said, "I'm also proud that the city of Hammond was one of the first in the state of Indiana to utilize this technology to the extent that Hammond does. I truly believe this technology has made the job of a Hammond police officer much easier in spotting stolen and other vehicles possibly involved in criminal activity. This technology is effective already and it's only getting more and more sophisticated."

Blue Net originally began as a license plate reader initiative, police said. It was then expanded to video in parks, at intersections and high traffic areas around the city. The technology was increased to include direct access to city buildings, parks, fire stations and businesses.

"Blue Net will make Hammond safer by allowing the police department to have a real-time view in the event of an emergency and also by having faster and easier access to recordings during an investigation," Hammond Police Chief William Short said.

"The Hammond Police Department has seen a reduction in violent crime as well as more successful investigations and prosecutions in the areas where the technology is installed," according to a news release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.