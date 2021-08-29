 Skip to main content
Hammond schools plan e-learning day in wake of shooting that wounded 2
alert urgent

Shooting at Hammond Central High School wounds 2 students

Police investigate a shooting Friday at Hammond Central High School.

 Connor Burge, file, The Times

HAMMOND — Monday will be an e-learning day for Hammond's middle and high school students as the school district gives students and staff time "to pause and reflect" in the wake of a shooting Friday outside the new Hammond Central High School.

The School City of Hammond said in a notice to families Sunday that the safety of its students and staff was "of the utmost importance."

"As we prepare for the start of the week, we want to assure families that School City of Hammond takes any threat of violence seriously and works directly with the Hammond Police Department to investigate any weapons claims in our school buildings," the notice said.

Two students were wounded in a shooting about 2:25 p.m. Friday near Hammond Central High in the 5900 block of Calumet Avenue, police said.

Hammond police took a juvenile suspect into custody after the shooting, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The two wounded students were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, he said.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Students walked into the new high school for the first time Aug. 18, when in-person classes resumed. The school serves about 1,900 students, who previously attended Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton high schools.

The school district said all middle and high schools, including the Area Career Center, would have an e-learning day Monday. Elementary schools were to remain in person Monday.

In-person classes were expected to resume Tuesday with increased security measures at each secondary school, including the use of wands and additional police, the district said.

"Counselors are available to students and staff throughout the week," according to the notice.

The district thanked its teachers and staff for helping calm students and police for their quick response. The district also thanked those who called police with tips.

Anyone with information about the shooting Friday is asked to call Detective Sgt. Scott Jajowka at 219-852-2989.

