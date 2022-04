Hammond, SWAT operation nets arrests; firearms, police say

HAMMOND — A Hammond police and SWAT operation ended with multiple arrests and confiscated contraband.

On Thursday morning the Hammond Police Department SWAT team, narcotics units, and gang units collaborated with the Northwest Regional SWAT team and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

Authorities simultaneously served search warrants at four houses in Hammond, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

As a result, four people were arrested and narcotics and four firearms were recovered by police.

Kellogg said two of the four suspects who were arrested have been charged in a recent home invasion investigation. Police have not yet released the identities of the individuals taken into custody.

"The Hammond Police Department wants to thank the supporting agencies for their tremendous work in assisting to bring in these violent individuals," Kellogg said.

