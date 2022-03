Hammond SWAT raid nets arrests; several narcotics confiscated

HAMMOND — A SWAT raid netted two arrests and the confiscation of narcotics and a firearm at a Hammond residence early Saturday.

At 5 a.m. Saturday the Hammond Police Department SWAT team conducted a raid at a home in the 7100 block of Jefferson Street, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Police confiscated heroin, cocaine, Xanax, cash and a firearm from the property.

Two Hammond men were arrested and face multiple charges, police said.

Matthew Popplewell, 47, faces charges of dealing a narcotic drug, dealing cocaine and dealing a controlled substance.

Edward Auksel, 44, faces charges of violation of a parole warrant and resisting law enforcement.

“I’m pleased that we were able to remove these individuals from the street and make Hammond a safer place”, said Hammond Chief of Police Andy Short.

