CHICAGO — An argument between two men ended with one being gunned down in an alleyway and the other fleeing the scene on foot, police say.

The victim, 18-year-old Juan Pimentel, of Hammond, had been found by police about 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of South Komensky Avenue after a witness allegedly reported "a male offender pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots striking the victim" while the two were arguing. The suspect then fled the alley, heading north on foot.

Police said Pimentel was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead sometime later. 

Kellie Bartoli, a spokeswoman with Chicago police, said a suspect has not been taken into custody, and officers still are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380. To remain anonymous, submit a tip at cpdtip.com.

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.