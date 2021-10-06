Hammond woman dies in semi crash in Calumet City, police say

CALUMET CITY — A Region woman died at the scene of a collision between a semi-trailer and a passenger vehicle in Calumet City, police said.

The victim was described as a 44-year-old Hammond resident.

First responders were called at 11 p.m. Monday to a crash at the intersection of River Oaks Drive and Wentworth Avenue, said Calumet City Police Department Chief Kevin Kolosh.

Police and firefighters who first arrived immediately rendered medical aid to those injured in the wreck.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 59-year-old man, was taken to a local trauma center and is stable condition.

A 44-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi did not need to be transported to a hospital.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

City Police Department and the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team continue the investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.