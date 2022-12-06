Hammond woman injured in city jail wins out-of-court settlement

HAMMOND — A Hammond woman has dropped her lawsuit accusing police of knocking her unconscious during a 2016 arrest.

U.S. District Court records indicate that Deborah J. Kudla and the city of Hammond settled the differences in an out-of-court settlement.

Attorneys for the two sides couldn’t be reached Tuesday for comment.

Kudla filed suit in 2018, alleging that she was injured Nov. 9, 2016, in the Hammond City Jail.

Police arrested her that night after being called to her apartment in the 1400 block of Calumet Avenue and finding her smelling of alcohol and uncooperative.

Police were escorting her to her cell when she was injured under disputed circumstances.

Officer Gregory McGing claimed that Kudla kicked him and he was attempting to pin her to the wall when she slipped and fell to the floor.

Kudla alleges that McGing intentionally, and without provocation, pushed her to the concrete floor, where she hit head-first and fell unconscious.

Police called for an ambulance, which arrived in about eight minutes. Emergency medical workers transported her to the nearby hospital. The jail doesn’t employ an in-house medical staff.

There was no video evidence of the incident. The camera pointed at Kudla’s cell worked, but the recording device didn’t.

Kudla was later returned to the jail, where she spent 31 days in custody. The Lake County prosecutor’s office charged her in 2016 with intimidation, battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

She pleaded guilty in 2020 to disorderly conduct and public intoxication, under an agreement with the prosecutor, who dismissed the battery and resisting charges. She completed a one-year term of probation.

Kudla sued police, saying they used excessive force on her and that other officers at the scene failed to intervene in time to stop the injury.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge James Moody ruled last summer that the case had to go to trial because only a jury could decide who was to blame for Kudla’s injury.

However, the judge dismissed claims against the other officers on grounds that they had no time to intervene because the incident took place within a few seconds.

The judge also dismissed claims that the city was to blame for the lack of a functioning video-recording system or an in-house medical staff at the jail.