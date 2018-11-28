A Hammond city employee — one of two targeted last year by alleged pipe bomber Eric Krieg — said he’s relieved to hear Krieg has entered a plea with federal prosecutors.
A lengthy prison sentence for Krieg, 46, of Munster, would send a clear message to people like Krieg who "use violence as a means of political speech," Dave Hein, of Hammond, told The Times on Wednesday.
"There’s no doubt that he did it. The evidence was overwhelming and I think you’ve got to send a strong message to people who want to use violence as a means of political speech that it's unacceptable," Hein told The Times.
Krieg, an ex-BP engineer from Munster, faces a possible 29 years in prison at sentencing, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
He is accused of mailing a pipe bomb that inadvertently exploded at an East Chicago postal facility on Sept. 6, 2017, injuring a pregnant worker instead of his intended target, a family attorney of Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.
On Tuesday, Krieg entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court to knowingly making an unregistered destructive device, mailing a destructive device, malicious use of explosive materials, and mailing a threatening communication, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.
That "threatening communication" arrived in Hein's mailbox in the form of a "strange" envelope that contained a bullet with a message that read, "The next one will be in the back of your head.”
At the time, Hein told The Times he immediately jumped to the first pipe bomb that blew up in East Chicago.
"I thought, 'Whoever sent that bomb is targeting me now,'" Hein said.
Krieg was arrested in October 2017 and has remained in custody since.
Hein said he believed his liberal political leanings and outspoken support for McDermott, a Democrat, led Krieg to send the threatening message and bullet. Krieg has been an outspoken critic of the Lake County Democratic Party and McDermott.
McDermott told The Times on Tuesday if Krieg serves the minimum sentence of seven years, it would be a failing of the justice system. A family attorney of McDermott's was the first person targeted by Krieg, however the package exploded before it reached him.
"I'm going to be sitting in the courtroom with my fingers crossed," McDermott said. "If this guy gets out in a few years, I'll have to wonder, will I be next? Will he target my family or my staff? I'll have to look over my shoulder for the rest of my life. ...This man's a terrorist and he deserves to be sentenced like one."
Hein said he expects Krieg will serve a lengthy sentence, given the extremes he went to over political grudges.
"Victim 3"
Hein is not identified but instead labeled as "Victim 3" in the plea agreement. He was targeted because Krieg stated he was upset and held a grudge against the Northwest Indiana resident whom he engaged with online, records show.
"On September 29, 2017, I mailed a threat to kill or injure Victim 3," Krieg's plea agreement said. "I placed this threatening communication in the mail in the Northern District of Indiana and it was post marked to, and I am now aware later delivered to, Victim 3 in the Northern District of Indiana."
A blogger who held grudges
In his plea agreement, Krieg stated he ran a blog and engaged in "a series of online postings and communications concerning other residents in Northwest Indiana," where the grudges that fueled his decision to create and mail the explosives stemmed.
Kreig, who had run for Lake County offices in the past, posted political blogs under the nickname "Buzzcut."
Krieg said the first victim was a Schererville attorney who represented a client who filed a lawsuit against him. Krieg was sued in 2013 because of statements he made on his blog about Aaron McDermott, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.'s brother, being arrested.
Krieg filed bankruptcy in response to the suit, however Aaron McDermott's attorney said the lawsuit could not be discharged with bankruptcy and Krieg agreed to settle the lawsuit by paying Aaron McDermott $45,000 and posting an apology on his blog.
"In retaliation for the filing and settling of this lawsuit and other grudges I held, I devised a plan to construct and mail a pipe bomb that I hoped and believed would kill or injure Victim 1," Krieg's plea agreement said. "I constructed this pipe bomb and knew that it contained explosives and items that would produce shrapnel. The pipe bomb was constructed in the Northern District of Indiana. The pipe bomb was not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record."
In his plea agreement, Krieg admitted to placing the pipe bomb in the mail on Sept. 6, 2017 "by delivering it to the United States Post Office, 901 East Chicago Avenue, East Chicago, Indiana and ensuring it had the appropriate postage."
"I mailed the pipe bomb with the intention that it kill or injure Victim 1. I am aware the pipe bomb exploded before it was delivered to Victim 1 and instead injured Victim 2, a postal worker. I damaged the Post Office where the pipe bomb exploded. At the time of the explosion, the Post Office was used in interstate commerce or was used in an activity affecting interstate commerce," he wrote.
Who is Eric Krieg?
In 2012, Krieg butted heads with George Van Til for the position of Lake County surveyor as a Republican candidate and also ran for County Council a couple of times.
Krieg is also known for several political scuffles over the years, including his heavy criticism of the Lake County surveyor over handling of drainage projects and the Hammond mayor's campaign spending.
Trial delays
In December 2017, Krieg pleaded not guilty to making and mailing the explosive devices and threatening note but instead requested a delay in April 2018 for his federal trial slated at the time to start in May.
U.S. District Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen agreed to give Krieg and his defense attorney, Kevin Milner, several more months to prepare for a jury trial, which was scheduled to begin the week of Nov. 5.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Chang opposed the defense's request as an unreasonable delay, arguing that the injured postal worker was pregnant at the time and has undergone both emotional and physical distress.
Chang also argued the person who Krieg intended as the target of the bomb also has gone through months of stress and the victim's family had planned their schedules around the original May trial setting and wanted the trial to proceed speedily.
In October, the U.S. attorney's office announced that the jury trial had been reset for June 2019. Krieg asked in federal court for the trial to be delayed again to give his attorney time to prepare.
Krieg's plea hearing will happen "in the near future," according to the U.S. attorney's office.
