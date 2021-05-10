Handcuffed man charged in theft of squad had young kids in car during initial pursuit, cops say

The officer attempted a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Brown, slowed down but then pulled a U-turn and sped off westbound on Melton Road, records state.

Brown got onto Interstate 90, blasted through a lowered toll gate, exited south on Broadway and ran several red lights, according to court documents.

As Brown turned east on 23rd Avenue from Broadway, an officer hit the Impala. The Impala spun out into a grassy media and stalled, records state.

Brown got out with a black pistol in his hand, which he pointed at a Lake County sheriff's officer's car, records allege.

That officer accelerated toward Brown, who threw the gun and attempted to jump over the hood of the officer's car, records state.

Brown didn't clear the hood and was struck, but he got up and ran about two blocks before police caught him, documents say.

Two other adults were in the Impala, including a woman in the back seat with the 1-year-old and 3-year-old, records state. Police discovered the woman had an active protection order against Brown.

Brown was handcuffed and buckled into a police car to await an ambulance, because police wanted him to be checked by medics. He gave police a false name, records state.