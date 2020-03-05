Handling of witness jeopardizes Portage murder case, defense claims

VALPARAISO — The police and prosecution's handling of a witness in a decade-old Portage murder case has denied the accused the right to a fair trial and thus the charge should be dropped, according to a motion filed by the defense.
The motion was filed on behalf of 30-year-old Dominique Smith, who is charged with murdering Jeremiah Higgins, 27, by shooting him on the night of May 15, 2009, at Canden Apartments in Portage.
The witness in question, Ashely Udoh (formerly Rice), is the only person who can provide personal knowledge of the events leading up to, during and after the alleged murder, according to defense attorney Bob Harper.
When Portage police interviewed Udoh on Nov. 9, 2018, detectives implied she would be given immunity, according to Harper's motion. After requesting to have an attorney and her mother present, detectives reportedly discouraged her, saying they would not then be able to help her.
Udoh initially told police she had no knowledge of Smith having anything to do with the alleged crime and said an unknown man with them on the night in question shot Higgins, according to Harper.
Police then took Udoh to the apartment complex in question and when they returned from that portion of the interview, which was not recorded, she said there was no unknown man and that Smith shot Higgins, the motion claims.
Udoh later retained an attorney, who contacted prosecutors and the defense on her behalf saying she wanted to correct her statement.
The defense argues that prosecutors told Udoh she could be charged with perjury or subject to criminal charges if she changed her story.
As a result, if prosecutors provide immunity and Udoh implicates Smith with her testimony, Smith's case will be damaged because earlier claims of her's would have cleared Smith, according to the defense motion.
It also seems improper for officials to repeatedly imply immunity and threaten perjury "all in an effort to coerce the witness into testimony that supports the state's theory of the case," Harper said.
As a result, "the defendant is unable to mount a complete defense and has been denied the right to receive a fair trial whether Ms. Udoh testifies in favor of the state, in favor of the defendant or if Ms. Udoh does not testify at all," according to the defense motion.
A hearing on the motion is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 14 before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
Other witnesses in the case, Erin and Joseph Hood, did not hesitate during an earlier hearing to point out Smith as the man they saw shoot and kill Higgins.