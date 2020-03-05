Handling of witness jeopardizes Portage murder case, defense claims

VALPARAISO — The police and prosecution's handling of a witness in a decade-old Portage murder case has denied the accused the right to a fair trial and thus the charge should be dropped, according to a motion filed by the defense.

The motion was filed on behalf of 30-year-old Dominique Smith, who is charged with murdering Jeremiah Higgins, 27, by shooting him on the night of May 15, 2009, at Canden Apartments in Portage.

The witness in question, Ashely Udoh (formerly Rice), is the only person who can provide personal knowledge of the events leading up to, during and after the alleged murder, according to defense attorney Bob Harper.

When Portage police interviewed Udoh on Nov. 9, 2018, detectives implied she would be given immunity, according to Harper's motion. After requesting to have an attorney and her mother present, detectives reportedly discouraged her, saying they would not then be able to help her.

Udoh initially told police she had no knowledge of Smith having anything to do with the alleged crime and said an unknown man with them on the night in question shot Higgins, according to Harper.