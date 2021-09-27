Handyman took $10,000 from Portage customer's home, police say

PORTAGE — A handyman accused of stealing around $10,000 in cash during three visits to a customer's home said he spent it all on his cell phone, food, marijuana, shopping and paying back debts to others, police said.
Robert Wilson, 42, of Portage faces a felony count of theft, Portage police say.
The alleged victim told police he rents a house to Wilson and hired him to do remodeling work at his Portage home. The money taken was mostly in the form of $100 bills he kept in an envelope in a padlocked bathroom medicine cabinet.
While first denying he knew why police had contacted him, Wilson admitted to taking $2,000 of the money during the first visit to the alleged victim's home on Jan. 27.
"I asked Mr. Wilson what he did with the money he said it was all gone," police said.
Wilson said the cabinet was locked, but he was able to gain access by pulling the doors, according to police.
Wilson then admitted to taking $4,500 on a second visit and $3,000 on Feb. 2, police said.
Police said they are unsure when the remaining $1,000 was taken.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Vlad Popovici
Arrest date: Sept. 23, 2021 Age: 47 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 2103807
Charges: OWI, felony
Timothy Ough
Arrest date: Sept. 21, 2021 Age: 42 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 2103781
Charges: Criminal trespass, felony
Samantha Wilson-Sayre
Arrest date: Sept. 19, 2021 Age: 34 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2103750
Charges: OWI, felony
Robert Wilson
Arrest date: Sept. 24, 2021 Age: 42 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2103822
Charges: Theft, felony
Robert Stodden
Arrest date: Sept. 20, 2021 Age: 44 Residence: Burns Harbor Booking Number: 2103768
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Robert Griffiths Jr.
Arrest date: Sept. 19, 2021 Age: 38 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2103746
Charges: Possession cocaine, felony
Richard Lewis
Arrest date: Sept. 23, 2021 Age: 51 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103805
Charges: MV/Habitual traffic offender, felony
Randy White
Arrest date: Sept. 24, 2021 Age: 54 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103817
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Nicholas Wolf
Arrest date: Sept. 24, 2021 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103820
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Neal Molengraft
Arrest date: Sept. 20, 2021 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103760
Charges: OWI, felony
Michael Jerkins
Arrest date: Sept. 19, 2021 Age: 37 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 2103751
Charges: OWI, felony
Michael Bonaventura
Arrest date: Sept. 22, 2021 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103793
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Lonni Vixman
Arrest date: Sept. 21, 2021 Age: 47 Residence: Pittsburgh, PA Booking Number: 2103786
Charges: Drugs/Dealing cocaine, felony
Lierin Beecher
Arrest date: Sept. 22, 2021 Age: 32 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 2103788
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kimberly Reedy
Arrest date: Sept. 21, 2021 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103776
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Justynne Canzoneri
Arrest date: Sept. 19, 2021 Age: 51 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 2103745
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Justin Miller
Arrest date: Sept. 21, 2021 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103773
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Judah Nelson
Arrest date: Sept. 19, 2021 Age: 20 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2103752
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Jillian Wiley
Arrest date: Sept. 23, 2021 Age: 24 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2103815
Charges: Possession synthetic drug/ synthetic drug lookalike substance, felony
Jaqueline Clarke
Arrest date: Sept. 24, 2021 Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103819
Charges: OWI, felony
Janice Biller
Arrest date: Sept. 21, 2021 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103774
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Felipe Munoz
Arrest date: Sept. 19, 2021 Age: 44 Residence: Lyons, IL Booking Number: 2103748
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Elizabeth Hardin
Arrest date: Sept. 19, 2021 Age: 36 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2103741
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Donielle Stewart
Arrest date: Sept. 21, 2021 Age: 33 Residence: South Bend Booking Number: 2103772
Charges: Possession cocaine, felony
Devonta Haywood
Arrest date: Sept. 20, 2021 Age: 23 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2103755
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
David Wells
Arrest date: Sept. 24, 2021 Age: 54 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2103825
Charges: Auto theft, felony
David Nelson
Arrest date: Sept. 23, 2021 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103810
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Darrell Spencer Jr.
Arrest date: Sept. 20, 2021 Age: 33 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 2103758
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Daniel Hotler
Arrest date: Sept. 19, 2021 Age: 19 Residence: Lowell Booking Number: 2103754
Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Damian Raber
Arrest date: Sept. 23, 2021 Age: 35 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 2103804
Charges: OWI, felony
Christopher Gause
Arrest date: Sept. 20, 2021 Age: 31 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2103756
Charges: OWI, felony
Christian Hepburn
Arrest date: Sept. 23, 2021 Age: 25 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2103812
Charges: Possession s ynthetic drug/ synthetic drug lookalike substance, felony
Brittany VanVleet
Arrest date: Sept. 22, 2021 Age: 21 Residence: Thayer, IN Booking Number: 2103789
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Brian Kuehl
Arrest date: Sept. 21, 2021 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103775
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Brentt Winsor
Arrest date: Sept. 24, 2021 Age: 18 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2103826
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Brandon Miller
Arrest date: Sept. 21, 2021 Age: 27 Residence: Westville Booking Number: 2103784
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Billy Allen-Coleman
Arrest date: Sept. 24, 2021 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103818
Charges: Theft, felony
April Lira
Arrest date: Sept. 20, 2021 Age: 30 Residence: Kouts Booking Number: 2103757
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Anthony Geary
Arrest date: Sept. 19, 2021 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103742
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ako Butler
Arrest date: Sept. 22, 2021 Age: 46 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 2103801
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
