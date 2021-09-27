 Skip to main content
Handyman took $10,000 from Portage customer's home, police say
Handyman took $10,000 from Portage customer's home, police say

PORTAGE — A handyman accused of stealing around $10,000 in cash during three visits to a customer's home said he spent it all on his cell phone, food, marijuana, shopping and paying back debts to others, police said.

Robert Wilson, 42, of Portage faces a felony count of theft, Portage police say.

The alleged victim told police he rents a house to Wilson and hired him to do remodeling work at his Portage home. The money taken was mostly in the form of $100 bills he kept in an envelope in a padlocked bathroom medicine cabinet.

While first denying he knew why police had contacted him, Wilson admitted to taking $2,000 of the money during the first visit to the alleged victim's home on Jan. 27.

"I asked Mr. Wilson what he did with the money he said it was all gone," police said.

Wilson said the cabinet was locked, but he was able to gain access by pulling the doors, according to police.

Wilson then admitted to taking $4,500 on a second visit and $3,000 on Feb. 2, police said.

Police said they are unsure when the remaining $1,000 was taken.

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

