Hanover school district warns of solicitation scam

CEDAR LAKE — If you get a call asking for donations from someone claiming to be a project manager with Hanover Community School Corp., don't be fooled — it's a scam.

The school district warned the public of the recent scam, which has been targeting local businesses, in a Tuesday news release on its Facebook page.

In many cases, businesses were contacted by a person who claimed to be in charge of project management with the schools' practice fields. The person then asked for donations, claiming they would be used for signs.

"This is a scam and Hanover is NOT soliciting funds for any projects," the release states.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Cedar Lake Police Department at 219-374-4444.

