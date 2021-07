Hazardous weather on horizon for weekend, high swim risk continues, NWS says

The weekend will brings storms and a high swim risk, meteorologists predict.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued on Friday afternoon for areas including Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper and Cook counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Late Friday overnight is expected to bring a limited thunderstorm risk for Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

There is a limited flooding risk, limited thunderstorm risk and high swim risk Saturday through Sunday, meteorologists said. During this time, individuals should refrain from going into Lake Michigan.

Saturday forecasts show expected rain to steadily fall throughout the day, accumulating to around a half-inch. Sunday is predicted to have scattered storms in the afternoon and isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Monday through Thursday will also bring limited thunderstorm risks. The NWS said several waves of showers are expected through early next week, with thunderstorms during afternoon hours.

Severe weather is not expected but there could be localized heavy downpours during storms.

There are increasing chances of showers and storms late next week, which could create a flood risk in the future.

